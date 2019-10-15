Market Overview

CMUV Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
October 15, 2019 1:56pm   Comments
El Centro, CA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has declared its initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.  The dividend will be payable on November 29 to all shareholders of record on November 7, 2019. This marks the initial dividend in the bank's history.

Jon Edney
mediarelations@yourcvb.com

