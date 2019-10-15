Medexus Announces Changes to Senior Management

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:MDP, OTCQB:PDDPF) today announced changes to the Company's senior management team. Effective immediately, Mr. Sylvain Chrétien will no longer serve as the Company's President, Canadian Operations. In accordance with his employment agreement, Mr. Chrétien is also required to resign from the Board of Directors of the Company. Also effective immediately, Mr. Benoît Hébert will be departing from his role as the Company's Vice President, Business Development & Licensing.



Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, we would like to thank Mr. Chrétien and Mr. Hébert for their invaluable work, contributions and stewardship over the years and we wish them both much success in their future endeavours. Mr. Chrétien founded Pediapharm Inc., our predecessor entity, and loyally served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pediapharm Inc. from 2008 until 2018. We are very grateful for his many years of guidance and leadership."

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall™, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

