CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 15, 2019 11:30am   Comments
LISLE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will release earnings for the third quarter at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 24, 2019. 

A conference call to discuss third quarter results with management is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).  The dial-in number for the U.S. is 800-309-1256 (720-543-0314, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The passcode is 399515.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, October 24, 2019 through 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, November 7, 2019.  The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.).  The replay passcode is 6374325.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Primary Logo

