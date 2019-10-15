GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER KENNY LATTIMORE TO HEADLINE THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA

Washington, DC, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hit song maker and chart-topping Grammy-nominated singer Kenny Lattimore will be the featured entertainment at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala thanks to entertainment partner Honda, USA, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the historic Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel.

Kenny Lattimore is a Washington, DC native whose successful career spans over two decades. With hit songs, "Never Too Busy" and the wedding staple "For You," Kenny has earned Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist. Kenny Lattimore's recording legacy includes the critically acclaimed albums, "From The Soul Of Man," "Timeless" and "Anatomy of a Love Song." Influenced by his classical, jazz and gospel upbringing, the musical magic from his smooth voice has been heard on iconic movie soundtracks like Love Jones, Best Man and Disney's, The Lion King II Simba's Pride.

"As an alum of one of the greatest TMCF member-schools, Howard University, I am honored to perform and appreciative of Honda, USA for being the entertainment partner giving me the opportunity to share my musical gift," said Kenny Lattimore. "I look forward to performing in front of so many outstanding dignitaries, HBCU students, leaders and the honorees at the gala."

Over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests will also hear from several VIP presenters at the 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala presented by Ally. Guest presenters include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Will Grandberry, Kára McCullough, and Isha Sesay.

"Our black-tie gala presented by Ally is known for its elegance and outstanding performances from vocal superstars like Kenny Lattimore," said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. "The TMCF Awards Gala has become one of the largest nonpolitical events in our nation's capital with proceeds going to support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at our member-schools and I am thrilled to see so many VIPs supporting our cause."

TMCF National Ambassador Terrence J will serve as the host with Majic DC and Radio One as the official media partners. Honorees include Jeffrey J. Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial, Inc., receiving the CEO of the Year Award; Kay Coles James, President, The Heritage Foundation and Founder, The Gloucester Institute, receiving the Alumni Leadership Award; and Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University receiving the Educational Leadership Award.

In 2018, BizBash, the premier resource for event and meeting professionals in North America placed the TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala as #6 on their annual list of Top 100 Events in Washington, DC.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover the red carpet arrivals must obtain press credentials. Contact tmcfpress@tmcf.org.

###

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.



TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Attachments

TMCF Press Thurgood Marshall College Fund 202-888-0039 tmcfpress@tmcf.org