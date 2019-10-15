Industrial Seals Market to Reach USD 16. Billion by 2026; Surge in Power Generation Industry Will Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing Industrialization in several developing nations is a key factor driving the global Industrial sealing market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled " Industrial Seals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Axial Seals, Radial Seals and Mechanical Seals), By Industry (Mining, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy and Power, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Others (Chemicals, etc.) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The global industrial seals market was valued at USD 10.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16. Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-seals-market-101546





As per the report, the global industrial sealing market on the basis of type is segmented into axial seals, radial seals and mechanical seals. The radial seals is expected to account for maximum shares in the global industrial sealing market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of contacting seals across several industries. In addition, radial seals followed by mechanical seal will witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising use of small diameter radial shaft (SDS) and large diameter shaft (LDS) in the end-use applications.

The report discusses in detail the segmentations and provides authentic data on account of the same. It also offers insights on the recent trends in the global Industrial sealing market and educates about several aspects such as market drivers, mergers & acquisitions, industrial developments and market players.

Surge in Power Generation Industry Will Boost Growth

The rising investment by the government and other authorities in electricity and power generation will contribute positively to the global industrial sealing market. The increasing demand for renewable source of energy such as solar is expected to contribute significantly to the global Industrial Seals Market. For instance,In 2018, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and its partners, 98 gigawatts of new solar capacity were installed globally.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-seals-market-101546





Furthermore, shifting focus of countries and increasing R&D investment in low-carbon energy will accelerate growth of the global Industrial sealing market. In addition, rising adoption of renewable energy by industries to curb carbon will boost the global Industrial sealing market revenue during the forecast period.

Increasing Industrialization Will Create Growth opportunities

The surge in the industrial sector is expected to fuel demand for industrial sealing, which, will, in, turn, enable the growth of the global Industrial sealing market. The global industrial sealing market on the basis of type is segmented into axial seals, radial seals and mechanical seals. The radial seals is expected to account for maximum share in the global industrial sealing market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of contacting seals across several industries and the growing use of small diameter radial shaft (SDS) and large diameter shaft (LDS) in the end-use applications. In addition, the axial and mechanical seals segment is predicted to grow moderately owing to the industrial development in several developing nations and rising adoption of cartridge seals in multiple applications.

Agreement Between Shell and Flowserve Corporation Will Foster Growth

Flowserve Corporation came into a 5-year agreement with Shell (Australian Market) to facilitate general services for its Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility. The FLNG produces natural gas from an offshore field in Western Australia. The agreement between the two companies will create lucrative growth opportunities for the global Industrial sealing market.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-seals-market-101546





Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Industrial Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value and Volume)

Axial Seals Radial Seals Mechanical Seals Pusher and Non-pusher Seals Conventional Seals Balanced and Unbalanced Seals Cartridge Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-use Industry (Value)

Mining Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Energy and Power Aerospace Marine Construction Others (Chemicals, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value and Volume)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-seals-market-101546





Browse Related Reports:

Switchgear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Insulation (Gas, Air, Oil, Vacuum), By Voltage (Low, Medium, High), By End-User (T&D Utility, Industrial, Commercial & Residential), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Aero-derivative, Heavy Duty), By Technology (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle), By Capacity (Up to 50MW, 51-100MW, 101-200MW, Above 200MW), By Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine Propulsion, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Ceramic, Others), By Machine Type (Electric, Hydraulic, and Hybrid), By Clamping Force (0 - 200 Ton Force, 201 - 500 Ton Force, and Above 500 Ton Force), By End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Construction, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Generator Sales Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel Type (Gas, Diesel, Others), By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.