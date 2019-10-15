BigLever CEO to Spotlight Feature-based Product Line Engineering Advances in A&D Industries at National Defense Industrial Association Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigLever Software , the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, announced today that its CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, will be presenting at the National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) 22 nd Annual Systems and Mission Engineering Conference , taking place Oct. 21-24 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, Tampa, Florida. Krueger will share insights into the Feature-based PLE approach that is rapidly gaining traction and delivering significant benefits in aerospace and defense (A&D) industries.



"A&D organizations face enormous challenges in managing the complexity of their increasingly sophisticated and diverse product lines," said Krueger. "This complexity continues to grow with the Internet of Things [IoT] and other emerging digital technologies. Feature-based PLE has taken off in A&D as a proven approach for taming this mounting complexity. My presentation will explore the PLE best practices that are the basis for the new ISO standard under development. I'll spotlight how leading A&D organizations are leveraging our out-of-the-box PLE solution and Body of Knowledge to expand their PLE deployments and accelerate digitalization initiatives, across the full engineering and operations lifecycle."

Feature-based PLE is a state-of-the-art approach that allows organizations to plan, design, engineer, maintain and evolve a product line portfolio through each stage of the lifecycle, and across the enterprise, with far more efficiency than previously possible. It enables companies to establish a "single source of feature truth" for an entire product family – eliminating the need for multiple feature management mechanisms across tools, processes and functions. This breaks down organizational silos and improves cross-functional communication, collaboration and cohesion.

During his presentation, Krueger will spotlight multi-million-dollar, high-visibility PLE success stories that illustrate the tangible benefits that are being achieved by both Department of Defense contractors and Program Offices, including order-of-magnitude improvements in development time, cost, product quality, and engineering productivity.

Presentation details:

Presentation: Feature-based Product Line Engineering: A Transformative Approach for Aerospace and Defense Presenter: Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever Software CEO Session/Track: Session # 22348, Systems Engineering Effectiveness track Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2:00 p.m. EDT

In addition to Krueger's presentation, BigLever Software is an exhibiting sponsor for the event.

With more than 30 years of experience in systems and software engineering practice, Krueger is a premier speaker, widely published author, and acknowledged PLE thought leader who brings innovative PLE concepts, methodologies and success stories to the forefront of the systems and software engineering community. Krueger is co-chair for the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) PLE International Working Group and the lead editor for the ISO 26580 standard on Feature-based PLE. He has proven expertise in leading commercial product line development teams and helping some of the world's largest forward-thinking organizations establish leading-edge PLE practices across a spectrum of industries. Krueger received his Ph.D. in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, where he helped to pioneer the field of systems and software product line engineering.

About the NDIA Systems and Mission Engineering Conference

This conference focuses on improving acquisition and performance of defense programs and systems, including systems engineering, systems security, net-centric operations and data/information interoperability, and all aspects of system sustainment. This is the 22nd year that NDIA has sponsored the Systems and Mission Engineering Conference in conjunction with the Department of Defense – also in cooperation with INCOSE, IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society, and IEEE Systems Council. The conference is supported by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

*Please note: This event is open to the press.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever's PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company's state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com .

Media contacts :