Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colfax Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 15, 2019 6:30am   Comments
Share:

Annapolis Junction, MD, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation ("Colfax") (NYSE:CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on the morning of Thursday, October 31, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public through +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (international callers) and referencing the conference ID number 7646778 or through webcast via Colfax's website www.colfaxcorp.com under the "Investors" section.

Colfax's financial results press release and supplemental financial information referenced on the call, if any, for the third quarter of 2019 will be available under the "Investors" section of Colfax's website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world principally under the DJO and ESAB brands.  Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. Colfax is traded on the NYSE under the ticker "CFX."  Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

Investor Contact:
Terry Ross, Vice President
Colfax Corporation
+1 (301) 323-9090
investorrelations@colfaxcorp.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo