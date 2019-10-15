AgroSavfe to present at the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting 2019

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroSavfe NV, a rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrols, today announces that its CEO, Patrice Sellès, will give a presentation at the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) 2019 , Basel, Switzerland.

ABIM is a joint project of the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association, IBMA, and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, FiBL, and will be held from 21 to 23 October 2019 in the Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland.

Session details:

Name: Plenary Session 4 – Natural Sustances Professional Group Talks

Date: Tuesday, October 22

Time: 2:10 pm – 3:10 pm CEST

Room: Montreal Hall

About AgroSavfe

AgroSavfe is rapidly growing and transformative Food and Crop protection company developing a new generation of protein-based biocontrol solutions, shaping the future of sustainable and safe food supply.

Based on its ground-breaking technology platform, the Company has developed a broad pipeline of effective and safe products with novel modes of action, addressing key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate.

AgroSavfe's unique protein-based biocontrols combine the high-performance characteristics of chemicals with the clean safety profile of biologicals, making them ideal crop protection agents for both pre- and post-harvest applications. The Company is on track to launch its first biofungicide in the US in 2022, followed by global market introductions.

AgroSavfe was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flemish Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €51 million to date from specialist international investors. The Company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.agrosavfe.com .

For further information, please contact Marieke Vermeersch, Corporate Communications Consultant T: +32 (0)9 261 06 84 E: marieke.vermeersch@agrosavfe.com