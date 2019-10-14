Market Overview

HOTEL Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or "the Company"), a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, October 25, 2019
1:00 P.M. EST
(12:00 P.M. CST, Mexico City Time)

The management team will host the call and discuss HOTEL's Third Quarter 2019 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on October 24th after market close.

To join the webcast (audio and presentation) please visit:
https://hotel.adobeconnect.com/hotel/

To participate in the conference call and Q&A session, please dial:
Toll Free US: (800) 863 3908
International: +1 (334) 323 7224
Mexico: 01 800 847 7666
Passcode: HOTEL000 (46835 000)

About Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe:
Hotel is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, centered on acquiring, converting, developing and operating its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on strategic hotel location and quality, a unique hotel management model, strict expense control and the proprietary Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. As of year-end 2018, the Company employed over 3,500 people and generated revenues of Ps. 2,065 million. For more information, please visit www.gsf-hotels.com

Contact Information

Enrique Martínez Guerrero
CFO
+52 55 5261 0800

Maximilian Zimmermann
IR Director
+52 55 5261 4508

Primary Logo

