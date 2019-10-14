Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CDK Global to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on November 5, 2019 to discuss the results for the fiscal quarter. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Julie Schlueter, director investor relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast, which can be accessed through CDK's Investor Relations home page, http://investors.cdkglobal.com. The slide presentation will be available approximately 30 minutes before the webcast at the CDK Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the CDK Investor Relations home page.

About CDK Global

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. 

Investor Relations Contact:
investor.mail@cdk.com
847.485.4000

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo