Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.



According to Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, this is the 378th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

