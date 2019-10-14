Market Overview

Athersys to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Call

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
CLEVELAND, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and will host a conference call shortly thereafter at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the results. Members of the management team will host the call as follows:

Date November 6, 2019
Time 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)
Telephone access: US and Canada (877) 396-3286
Telephone access: International (647) 689-5528
Conference ID: 4183148
Live webcast www.athersys.com under Investors section

We encourage shareholders to listen using the webcast link and to use the phone line if you intend to ask a question. A replay will be available on the webcast at www.athersys.com under the investors section approximately two hours after the call has ended. Shareholders may also call in for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 13, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering conference ID: 4183148.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the development of therapeutic products designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, inflammatory and immune, and cardiovascular disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com.

Contacts:

William (B.J.) Lehmann, J.D.                         
President and Chief Operating Officer                                             
Tel: (216) 431-9900                                           
bjlehmann@athersys.com 

Karen Hunady
Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: (216) 431-9900
khunady@athersys.com

David Schull                
Russo Partners, LLC
Tel: (212) 845-4271 or (858) 717-2310
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

