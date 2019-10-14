PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions received awards during the 2019 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference and STEM Career Fair. The conference, the largest for Asian Americans in the United States, was held Oct. 10-12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.



Marie Lawson, an engineer at Newport News, and Scott Chin, an engineer at Ingalls, received Professional Achievement awards. The awards recognize highly experienced, mid-career professionals who have made significant discoveries or important advances in their chosen career paths and are acknowledged as leaders of large initiatives.

Crescent Islam and Feby Mathew, material process engineers at Newport News, and Sunny Rasavong, an electrical engineer at Ingalls, received Promising Professional awards. The awards recognize early career professionals who demonstrate tremendous potential for future contributions to the fields of science and engineering.

The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers was founded in 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential. The society's achievement awards recognize Asian and Pacific Islander American students and professionals for work they are doing in their respective fields.

Photos of HII's award recipients are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/sase-awards-2019 .

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581