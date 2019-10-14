Fr8Hub CEO Ohad Axelrod to Discuss US-Mexico Cross-Border Trade at Journal of Commerce Inland Conference

LAREDO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fr8Hub co-founder and CEO Ohad Axelrod will join the list of notable speakers at Journal of Commerce's Inland Distribution conference, held Oct. 21-23 in Chicago. Axelrod will be part of the " US-Mexico Cross-Border Trade: Threading the Needle " session, held on Oct. 23 at 1:45 CT at the Marriott Marquis Chicago .



Axelrod discussed the current cross-shipping environment with session moderator Bill Cassidy in a recent Journal of Commerce article, " Lack of visibility delays US-Mexico truck freight ":



"Infrastructure is a pain point," said Axelrod. "You look at the roads leading to the border from Monterrey, and some of these sections are pretty horrible to drive. The more freight is moved, the worse the situation is likely to get."



"We're bridging the gap to build relationships between carriers in the United States and carriers like TMS in Mexico, to simplify the process of cross-border shipping," said Axelrod.



Last week, Fr8Hub announced a partnership with Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS), one of the leading asset-based carriers in Mexico for more than 40 years. TMS‘ extensive trucking fleet will immediately become part of Fr8Hub's carrier network, making their fleet of trucks available to match with shippers' loads throughout Mexico.



Fr8Hub combines extensive logistics experience with innovative cloud-based technology that directly matches shippers and freight forwarders in the U.S. and Mexico with a broad network of reliable carriers. Fr8Hub provides flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping.



Fr8Hub's digital freight marketplace is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, including location, freight, time and other data points. Shippers and carriers can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads, optimize their operations and reduce costs.



The JOC Inland Distribution Conference serves shippers and transportation providers who move goods within North America and from North American ports to the inland destination. To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com .



