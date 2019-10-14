Bellerophon to Present New Data from Cohort 1 of Ongoing Phase 2/3 Study of INOpulse® for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease at CHEST 2019 Annual Meeting

Results to be Presented in Late-Breaking Abstract as an Oral Presentation

Presentation Will Also be Published in the Highlights from CHEST Special Edition

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) ("Bellerophon" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, today announced that it will present additional new data from Cohort 1 of its ongoing Phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse® for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) as a late-breaking oral presentation at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) 2019 Annual Meeting on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in New Orleans.

Bellerophon previously presented positive top-line data from Cohort 1 of its ongoing iNO-PF trial. Cohort 1, the first of 3 cohorts, included 41 subjects randomized 1:1 to either iNO 30 (30 mcg/kg IBW/hr) or placebo, for a period of 8 weeks of blinded treatment. Top-line data from Cohort 1 demonstrated clinically and statistically significant improvement in moderate to vigorous physical activity, as well as other physical activity parameters measured by continuous activity monitoring (actigraphy). The Company has completed recruitment in Cohort 2, which will assess a higher dose, as well as a longer blinded treatment period. Cohort 2 includes 44 subjects randomized 2:1 to either iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr) or placebo for 16 weeks of blinded treatment, followed by open-label treatment. Bellerophon expects to report top-line results for Cohort 2 by year-end 2019.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Open label dose escalation data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of pulsed, inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) in subjects at risk of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis Presenter: Steven D. Nathan, M.D., F.C.C.P., Inova Fairfax Hospital Session Title: Late Breaking Abstracts Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM Central Time

At the conference's request, Dr. Nathan will record an abridged version of the presentation for the Highlights from CHEST, a program highlighting key topics from the meeting. The presentation will be published as a special edition immediately following the annual meeting.



