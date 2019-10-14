First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CBF) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who formerly held Capital Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CBF) shares.



Investors, who held shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CBF) and received First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) shares as a result of the takeover, might have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 04, 2017, First Horizon National Corp. and Capital Bank Financial Corp have entered into an agreement. Under the agreement, each holder of Capital Bank Financial Corp common stock was entitled to receive cash or stock with a value equivalent to 1.750 First Horizon shares and $7.90 in cash for each Capital Bank Financial Corp share held, subject to the election allocation and proration provisions of the merger agreement.



In July 2017, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the proposed takeover. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed takeover, which recommended that Capital Bank stockholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, omitted or misrepresented material information.



Those who held shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp and received First Horizon National Corp. shares as a result of the takeover should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



