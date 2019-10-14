Reputation.com and Banner Health Share Best Practices for Winning in the Feedback Economy at CX SF 2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced its participation at CX SF 2019 with a breakout session titled, "CX Re-Imagined: A New Approach to Delivering Exceptional Experiences in the Feedback Economy." The session will be held at the event on Thursday, October 17 in San Francisco.



During this presentation, Reputation.com CEO Joe Fuca and Banner Health CMO Alexandra Morehouse will discuss how Banner Health successfully turned to reputation and customer experience management technology to craft a new approach to patient experience. Attendees will learn how Banner Health has reimagined patient experience and gains new insights daily by monitoring, collecting and analyzing customer feedback to actively engage with patients and communities.

WHAT: "CX Re-Imagined: A New Approach to Delivering Exceptional Experiences in the

Feedback Economy" WHO: Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com Alexandra Morehouse, CMO, Banner Health WHEN: October 17, 2019 2:10 p.m. PT WHERE: CX SF 2019 Conference San Francisco Marriott Marquis San Francisco

