Reputation.com and Banner Health Share Best Practices for Winning in the Feedback Economy at CX SF 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2019 8:00am   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced its participation at CX SF 2019 with a breakout session titled, "CX Re-Imagined: A New Approach to Delivering Exceptional Experiences in the Feedback Economy." The session will be held at the event on Thursday, October 17 in San Francisco.

During this presentation, Reputation.com CEO Joe Fuca and Banner Health CMO Alexandra Morehouse will discuss how Banner Health successfully turned to reputation and customer experience management technology to craft a new approach to patient experience. Attendees will learn how Banner Health has reimagined patient experience and gains new insights daily by monitoring, collecting and analyzing customer feedback to actively engage with patients and communities.

   
WHAT: "CX Re-Imagined: A New Approach to Delivering Exceptional Experiences in the
Feedback Economy"
   
WHO: Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com 
  Alexandra Morehouse, CMO, Banner Health
   
WHEN: October 17, 2019
  2:10 p.m. PT
   
WHERE: CX SF 2019 Conference
  San Francisco Marriott Marquis
  San Francisco
   

About Reputation.com
Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform that spans the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

The Reputation.com market-leading platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies in healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia
BOCA Communications
360.597.4516
reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84ad7242-5455-4f6e-9996-3bb827f2413c

Primary Logo

