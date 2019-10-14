Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
October 14, 2019 6:00am   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN, OTCQX:SPNV) ("Superior Energy" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

   Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 5519413.  A replay will be available through November 13, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10134966.
     
By Webcast:

   Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Superior Energy

Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN, OTCQX:SPNV) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Paul Vincent, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo