Feed Premix Market to Reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026; Rising Technological Advancement to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Feed Premix Market is expected to gain impetus from the rising demand for balanced feed products, including micronutrients and macronutrients. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " Feed Premix Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, and Antibiotics), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global Feed Premix Market is projected to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. However, the global Feed Premix Market size was valued at USD 8.50 Billion. The global market is also anticipated to exhibit immense growth due to evolving regulatory environment and technological advancement in feeding practices.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/feed-premix-market-101543





The report provides detailed information on the most significant factors of the global Feed Premix Market that include market drivers, obstacles, regional analysis, key market developments, and challenges. It further contains in-depth data on prominent vendors, accurate predictions on change in buyer behavior and future trends.

Vitamin Premix to Dominate Market Due to Rising Demand from Commercial Livestock Farms

In terms of type, the global Feed Premix Market is categorized into antibiotics, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. Out of these, in the year 2018, the vitamins segment has acquired 57.7% in the global Feed Premix Market share. The report states that the vitamin premix segment is anticipated to retain its position throughout the forecast period by holding the largest market share. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the demand for vitamin-infused animal feed from the increasing number of commercial livestock farms. It further helps in boosting the immune system of animals. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/feed-premix-market-101543





Provimi Jordan Develops Technologically Advanced Animal Nutrition Premix Plant

Cargill, a privately held global corporation, based in the U.S., announced that its animal nutrition business, Provimi Jordan inaugurated an advanced animal nutrition premix plant in Jordan in April 2019. The main aim of creating the plant is to offer sustainable and safe solutions to meet the changing demand of feed producers and farmers in the Middle East. The state-of-the-art plant possesses a production capacity of approximately 65,000 metric tons of premix per year. Moreover, it features a technologically advanced whole-process barcode record management system. It aids in enhancing full-traceability from raw materials to finished products. The plant combines a team of highly skilled nutritionists with an adjacent animal nutrition lab that is resulting in the creation of a unique platform for the company to enhance sustainable farming practices.

DSM Opens its Second Premix Plant in India to Cater to the Rising Consumer Demand

In October 2018, DSM, a leading company specializing in the fields of health, nutrition, and materials, headquartered in Netherlands, unveiled its second animal nutrition and health premix plant in India. The plant is situated in Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar. DSM promised that the plant would aid in offering premix solutions for the fields of aquaculture, dairy, and poultry to fulfill the ever-increasing consumer demand in the southeastern regions of the country. Its first premix plant is located at Ambernath in Maharashtra.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/feed-premix-market-101543





Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/ Related Markets

Compound Feed Production and Consumption Trend Livestock Population Growth Dynamics Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Feed Premix Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Vitamins Minerals Amino Acids Antibiotics By Livestock (Value) Poultry Ruminants Swine Aquatic Animals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/feed-premix-market-101543





Browse Related Reports:

Savory Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Yeast Extracts, Monosodium Glutamate, Protein, Nucleotides), Application (Food, Animal Feed) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Low-Intensity Sweeteners, High-Intensity Sweeteners, High Fructose Corn Syrup), End Use (Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Lycopene, Canthaxanthin), Application Type (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications), Source (Natural, Synthetic) and Geography Forecast till 2025



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.