Forklift Trucks Market to Reach 2,242.1 Thousand Units by 2026, Driven by the High Demand for the Product Across the Material Handling Industry, says Forutne Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Forklift Trucks Market is likely to witness considerable growth due to the product variations lift trucks. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By End-Use Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, Others (Agriculture, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at 1,538 thousand units in 2018 is projected to reach 2,242.1 thousand units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/forklift-trucks-market-101541





The increasing investment in the research and development of large capacity lift trucks has paved way for growth for the companies operating in the global Forklift Trucks Market. Increased adoption of e-commerce services and mining activities will fuel the demand for lift trucks across the world. The report provides segmentation of the global Forklift Trucks Market based on factors such as product types, applications, and regional demographics. Among all end-use applications, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the manufacturing industry is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for the product across the world.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global Forklift Trucks Market. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of the global market and highlights key aspects such as leading product types, leading segment, and the region with the highest growth potential. Additionally, the report enlists several leading companies that have generated substantial Forklift Trucks Market revenue in recent years and forecasts the companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years.

Forklift Trucks Market in Asia Pacific Forecast to Exhibit the Highest Growth

The Forklift Trucks Market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The huge demand for lift trucks for material handling equipment across several industries such as construction, mining, and food & beverage will favor the growth of the lift trucks market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the adoption of technologically advanced lift trucks will enable an increase in the lift trucks market size in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights states that the lift trucks market in Aisa Pacific was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2018 is likely to emerge dominant during the forecast period. Having said that, North America is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming years due to the presence of several big name players in this region.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/forklift-trucks-market-101541





Toyota Material Handling Holds Highest Lift Trucks Market Share

Among all companies, Toyota Material Handling currently holds the highest portion of the lift trucks market share. This is attributable to a strong market brand, a wide customer base, and an impeccable research and development (R&D) unit. In addition to increasing its business expansion, the company is also indulged in factors such as consumer safety and reduced product costs. Hyster-Yale Materials is another such company that ha made a huge contribution to an increase in the global lift trucks market size. The company excels in connected device technology across the lift trucks industry.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Forklift Trucks Market Research Report are:

Toyota Industries Corporation

Kion Group AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd

Jungheinrich AG

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Anhui Forklift Truck

Doosan Industrial Vehicle

Hangcha Group

Komatsu Ltd.

Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/forklift-trucks-market-101541



Table Of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Lift Truck Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value and Volume) Class I Class II Class III Class IV Class V By Industry (Value) Mining Logistics Construction Food & Beverage Natural Resources Manufacturing Others (Agriculture etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/forklift-trucks-market-101541





Browse Related Reports:

ISO Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Transport Mode (Road, Rail and Marine), By Container Type (Multi-Compartment Tank, Lined Tank, Reefer Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, and Swap Body Tank), By Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Transport Mode (Road, Rail and Marine), By Container Type (Multi-Compartment Tank, Lined Tank, Reefer Tank, Cryogenic & Gas Tanks, and Swap Body Tank), By Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Function (Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder, Double Acting Hydraulic Cylinder), By Product Type (Welded Cylinder, Tie Rod Cylinder & Others), By Application (Industrial Equipment & Mobile Equipment), By End-Use Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Aerospace and Defence, Forestry, Marine & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.