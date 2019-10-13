LeMaitre Vascular Acquires Biologic Patch Business from Admedus

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT), announced that it has acquired the biologic patch business of Admedus Ltd (ASX: AHZ) for $15.5 million, of which $14.2 million was paid at closing and $1.3 million is due in two post-closing installments, as well as potential earnout payments of $7.8 million payable based upon performance of the acquired business as well as other milestones. The parties also signed a license agreement for the tissue processing technology limited to the CardioCel and VascuCel product lines and a transition services agreement under which Admedus will continue to manufacture the products for up to three years while LeMaitre Vascular transitions manufacturing to its US headquarters. LeMaitre Vascular will not take ownership of the Admedus factory in Perth, Australia.



The acquired patches, marketed under the brands CardioCel® and VascuCel®, are processed in a manner that is intended to reduce the risk of calcification. Annualized 2019 sales of these product lines were $7.1 million, mostly in the US and Europe.

Dave Roberts, LeMaitre Vascular's President, commented, "We are pleased to add this next-generation biologic patch to our product offerings and to build on the success of our largest product line, XenoSure®."

Business Outlook

Guidance on how this acquisition may affect LeMaitre Vascular's 2019 revenue, operating income and EPS expectations will be provided at the Company's Q3 2019 earnings call on October 23, 2019.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .

About Admedus

Admedus Ltd is a structural heart company delivering clinically superior solutions that help healthcare professionals create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its focus is on developing next generation technologies with world class partners.

