Pluralsight Announces Date for its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be Released on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, After the Close of the Market

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), the technology skills platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter 2019 ended September 30, 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Pluralsight will host a conference call that day at 2:30 p.m., Mountain time (4:30 p.m., Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 2080527.



A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from our investor site at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the passcode 2080527. A press release with the financial results will be accessible from the Pluralsight investor relations website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics.

Investor Contact:

Mark McReynolds

ir@pluralsight.com



Media Contact:

DJ Anderson

dj@pluralsight.com