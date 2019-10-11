Latest Advanced Wound Care Research from Organogenesis Highlighted at SAWC Fall 2019

CANTON, Mass. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest advanced wound care research on Apligraf® and NuShield® will be presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2019 meeting, held Oct. 12-14 in Las Vegas.



Visitors to the Organogenesis exhibition booth (#301) and presentation attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Company's product portfolio and its latest advances in wound care.

Organogenesis will sponsor a lunch symposium titled "Get Wounds Moving with a Comprehensive Portfolio of Skin Substitutes" on Saturday, October 12 from 11:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. The symposium will be led by Andrew Rader, DPM, FAENS, FACFAOM, FAPWCA, FACCWS.

A CME Breakfast Symposium, supported by an Organogenesis educational grant, will also take place Sunday, October 13 from 7:30 – 9 a.m. The symposium will feature a presentation by George Koullias, MD, and Andrew Rader, DPM, titled "Do Processing and Layers Matter? The Science and Clinical Experience of a Complete Dehydrated Placental Derived Modality."

"The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care provides an excellent forum to connect wound care experts and improve patient outcomes through education," said Shabnam Vaezzadeh, MD, MPA, Vice President of Global Medical and Clinical Affairs for Organogenesis. "We are excited about the opportunity to engage with leaders of this community, to showcase Organogenesis products and clinical programs, and to continue to advance the science and practice of wound healing."

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

Characterization and Preclinical Evaluation of Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Grafts

John P McQuilling, Miranda Burnette, Kelly Kimmerling, MaryRose Kammer, Katie C Mowry

Value Based Healthcare: Using Bilayered Living Cellular Construct for Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers

Aseel Bin Sawad, George J Koullias

