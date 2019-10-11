Animal Vaccines Market to reach USD 16.01 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR 6.4% | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Animal Vaccines Market size is anticipated to rise from a value of USD 9.75 Billion in 2018 to USD 16.01 Billion by 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The launch of the vaccine named, Vanguard CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine, was announced in December 2017 by Zoetis. This was the most recent vaccine in the list of the company's canine influenza vaccine portfolio. Such initiatives taken by companies towards the launch of vaccines to protect animals from various diseases is promoting the growth of the global veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market , predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for animal vaccines to rise because of the increasing number of pet adopters worldwide. In a report, titled "Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Animal Hospitals, Animal Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" it offers an overview of the market, highlighting the key growth drivers and potential restraints. It also provides recommendations to help market players gain competitive edge.

List of key players mentioned in Animal Vaccines Market report are;

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Zoetis

Ceva

Elanco

Merial

Biovac

NEOGEN CORPORATION

ImmuCell Corporation



The global veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market is segmented on the basis of product, animal, and route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Among these, the parental animal vaccines segment will earn the highest revenue in the forecast duration with respect to route of administration. This is owing to the fact that parental animal vaccines are among the most traditional and common forms of vaccinations. On the other side, the companion animal segment is prognosticated to grow at rapid CAGR in the forecast period, with respect to animal. This is attributable to the rise in number of pet ownership on a worldwide basis.

Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Animal Vaccines

The rise in awareness about importance of animal healthcare is a major factor boosting the global Animal Vaccines Market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel animal vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global Animal Vaccines Market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the Animal Vaccines Market growth.

Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

The global Animal Vaccines Market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient animal vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.

On the other side, the market for animal vaccination in Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register highest growth in the market. This is attributable to the rise in awareness and increase in disposable incomes of people that made them want to invest in the healthcare and well-being of their pets. Livestock and companion animals from Japan, India, China and the rest of Asia Pacific are taking keen interest in the implementation of timely vaccination. This is further expected to increase the Animal Vaccines Market share in the region.



Recent innovation taken by manufacturing companies in the global Animal Vaccines Market include:

2018 –The first ever first intradermal and needle-free device called IDAL3G Twin was launched in October 2018 by MSD Animal Health. This device has twin injector heads and is used as a vaccination for swine.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Major Animal Diseases by Countries Livestock and Companion Animal Ownership Patterns Recent Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries Technological Advancements in Animal Immunization Overview of Novel Vaccine Delivery Modes Key Strategies Adopted by Market Leaders

Global Animal Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Inactivated Live Attenuated Recombinant Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal

Companion Livestock Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

Oral Parenteral Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Animal Hospitals Animal Clinics Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



