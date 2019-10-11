Airbus and LM Industries Join Forces to Create Mobility Startup, Neorizon

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airbus and LM Industries , the world's first and only digital manufacturer, have announced the formation of Neorizon to provide disruptive and innovative products with an initial focus on local mobility and autonomy. The Neorizon microfactory will build products at unprecedented speeds through the combination of co-creation and cutting-edge technology. Its efficiency will allow products to be iterated regularly to match customers' needs and preferences.



"Every local and state government is faced with challenges such as rapid urbanization and congestion, inefficient and pollutive transport, and ever-changing and evolving technology," said Jay Rogers, CEO and founder of LM Industries. "Current transport infrastructure and existing mass manufacturing are too inflexible and capital intense to service evolving technology trends and changing consumer demands."

Neorizon brings together the flexibility of professional digital manufacturing and the expertise of one of the world's leading aerospace and defense companies in a venture unlike any other to answer the globe's most pressing mobility and manufacturing concerns. With access to the technological innovations of both partners – such as LMI's open, AV shuttle platform and Airbus' positioning system for drones enabling easier and safer take-off and landing – Neorizon employees and customers can imagine and create solutions unforeseen to anyone else such as urban cargo.

"We've been working with LM Industries' team at Local Motors since early 2016 when we realized the unique value proposition surrounding direct digital manufacturing and open-source design," says Peter Weckesser, Digital Transformation Officer of Airbus Defence and Space. "Both parties recognized the commercial opportunities for pooling resources and expertise, specifically combining LM Industries' digital manufacturing with Airbus' materials expertise, metal 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and prototyping and serial production capabilities."

Neorizon's headquarters and microfactory will be built at Airbus' Ludwig-Bölkow-Campus near Munich, Germany in conjunction with an Innovation Campus including a new Technical University of Munich Campus. The microfactory will bring 150-200 high tech jobs along with design and engineering apprenticeship opportunities for those still pursuing or without completed formal education. To facilitate consistent engagement and brainstorms, the microfactory comes complete with a built gathering space and an "innovation coffee shop" for Industry 4.0 leadership.

"Together with our employees, shareholders, and leading mobility and innovation companies in Germany and abroad, we will address local mobility issues by rapidly producing concepts, prototypes, products, and solutions, in collaboration with the local technological ecosystem," said Benjamin Queisser, Neorizon CEO.

Queisser is a senior executive with vast international business leadership experience spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. A native German, he's entrepreneurial and a self-starter across various industries including automotive, energy, medical devices, and engineering solutions. Alongside Queisser is Albert Ishak, CFO, previously Financial Controller within the Airbus A400M program, who has led organizations across aerospace, agriculture, gaming, finance, and logistics. A seasoned executive who has worked across multiple international boundaries, Ishak brings experience matched with pragmatic entrepreneurial thinking.

The entirety of Neorizon's leadership team consists of strong commercial and financial acumen from varied industries and countries able to tap into and draw from both LM Industries and Airbus' cultures of innovation. Shareholder representatives include Grazia Vittadini, CTO of Airbus; Evert Dudok, Airbus Defence and Space EVP; Mark Bentall, COO of Airbus' corporate technology office; David Cayet, CFO of LM Industries; Gunnar Graef, Professor for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, ESCP Europe; and Chip Blankenship, Professor of Practice, Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Virginia. The advisory council, responsible for Neorizon governance, consists of Alexander Gerber and Simon Best from Airbus and Creighton Reed and David Woessner of LM Industries.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018, it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

About LM Industries

LM Industries exists to shape the future for the better. We make technology-forward products using the four pillars of our innovation ecosystem: co-creation, microfactories, direct digital manufacturing, lab partnerships. We begin every product with community-powered, human-centered design, and by reinventing manufacturing with microfactories, we create big things on a smaller scale for the local communities that actually need them. Our process breaks down the barriers to sustainable product development – reducing waste, consuming less energy, and ensuring we use only the materials we need. We have the unrivaled capacity to make the improbable come to life. Based in San Francisco, LM Industries is the parent company of Local Motors and Launch Forth.

