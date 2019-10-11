Teladoc Health to Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that it will release third-quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-241-4255 for U.S. participants, or 1-647-689-4206 for international participants, referencing "Teladoc Health Call"; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam

Westwicke

443-213-0500

teladoc@westwicke.com