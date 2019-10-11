Energy Focus to Exhibit at Three Upcoming Industry Conferences

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies and solutions, will be exhibiting its flicker-free LED lighting technology and its next generation lighting control solutions at three upcoming industry conferences during October and November.



"Flicker-free LED lighting presents a tremendously attractive, impactful yet not well-understood set of human-related benefits for those involved in the energy retrofit and renovation of schools, colleges and many other public and commercial buildings, as recommended by leading technical research and professional organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers ('IEEE')," said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus. "In addition to improving energy efficiency, sustainability performance and maintenance efficiency of buildings, Energy Focus' UL-certified flicker-free LED lamps support a safer, healthier, more enjoyable and more productive environment in which to learn and work, as we have shown through the hundreds of schools and universities across the country that have adopted our LED lighting products."

"In addition, we will be demonstrating our breakthrough lighting control solutions that aim to retrofit classrooms and buildings by directly replacing existing wall switches and fluorescent or tubular LEDs with our patent-pending control package that includes switches and LED lamps that are dimmable and color tunable. This lighting system, with an upgraded option that also provides occupancy sensing, will not require additional wiring for the retrofit and will maintain high power quality as well as stay flicker-free throughout the dimming and color tuning ranges. We believe that this new family of lighting control solutions, scheduled to be launched and ready for order in the first quarter of 2020, will bring unprecedented ease and speed to enable existing buildings to implement dimming and color tuning technologies at a fraction of the cost of any prevailing control technologies in the market today," continued Mr. Tu.

"We invite those attending the conferences to stop by our booths for a closer look at our exciting, industry-leading LED lighting technologies and solutions, and also learn about how we could help vastly upgrade the lighting and sustainability performances of existing buildings in the most timely and cost-effective manner."

Following are the conferences at which Energy Focus will be exhibiting:

Green California Schools & Community Colleges Summit and Exposition - Pasadena, CA

October 16-17

Booth #305

The Summit offers a forum for those involved in strategy and leadership roles to discuss the integration of sustainable and clean technologies onto school campuses.

Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) Conference & Expo - Spokane, WA

October 27-29

Booth #811/813

A diverse group of campus sustainability change agents, including sustainability officers, senior administrators, facilities officers, procurement staff, campus faculty and students will be attending this Conference.

National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) Renovate, Retrofit, Reduce Conference - La Jolla, CA

November 13-15

Booth #7

The Conference spotlights the opportunity for energy infrastructure and upgrading the nation's building stock and exploring the latest innovations in the energy efficiency technology market.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of energy-efficient LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com

