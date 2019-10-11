How Foodies Can Win At World Food Championships

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than $350,000 up for grabs, there's little wonder why 1,500+ cooks are traveling into Dallas next week to compete at the 8th Annual World Food Championships (WFC). But how do regular foodies score a big win at this unique "Food Sport" event? Easy. They bring an appetite and download the event's official phone app.

According to WFC's president Mike McCloud, more than 100,000 pounds of food will be sampled out at no charge once attendees enter the event. He also pointed out that almost $15,000 of cooking appliances and gadgets will be given out through quick surveys and check-ins on site throughout the week.

"This is the biggest food competition in the world," McCloud added. "And we want to make sure that it's the biggest food fest and fun event for foodies from all walks of life. That's why we're giving away full cooking sets, custom knives, a Kamado Joe, and much more, as our attendees enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of over 100 sampling companies at WFC."

WFC was started in 2012. Since its debut the five-day culinary competition as given birth to 30 TV food stars, awarded more than $2 million in prize money, garnered more than 6.9 billion media impressions and connected 150+ food brands with food fans, food bloggers, and food media. In short, it has given birth to "Food Sport" by providing a level playing field, a fair judging system, a creative culinary fest, and a process that allows the culinary elite to show their chops and earn the respect they deserve.

Don't miss your chance to be in the front row of this tasty experience. Daily admission starts out at just $10 (if you get online advance tickets) but will increase to $20 at the gate (kids 12 and under are free)!

To see the full list of food-fun family events happening at WFC and for a chance to win some great prizes from WFC's Food Sport sponsors, download the official app by searching "World Food Championships" in the App Store. It's FREE to download and is available for both Apple and Android users.

The 8th Annual WFC, presented by Walmart, will be held Oct. 16-20 at the Reunion Tower Lawn in Dallas, Texas. Find out more about this year's competition and special food and family events like the World Food Games, Bourb'N'Que and more by visiting at www.worldfoodchampionships.com or follow World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), and Facebook or Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships)

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2018, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past seven years. This year's Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20.

