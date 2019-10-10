Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 4099626) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until November 3, 2019 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 4099626) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com. For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.