Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) today announced plans to release 2019 third quarter results on Monday, October 28, 2019 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. central time.

What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 – 9:30 a.m. central time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 4099626) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until November 3, 2019 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 4099626) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.  For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo