Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-800-774-6070 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-630-691-2753 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 6666979. Replays of the entire call will be available through November 14, 2019 at 1-888-843-7419 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-630-652-3042 (internationally), conference ID 6666979.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net

About Laureate Education, Inc.
Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company's philosophy of being ‘Here for Good' and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.                                                                                                                         
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.:  +1 (443) 255 0724                                                                                                                                                                 


Source:  Laureate Education, Inc.             

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo