QEP Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
DENVER, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) on Thursday, October 24, 2019. QEP will issue a news release containing third quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the QEP website, www.qepres.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 869-3847 domestically or (201) 689-8261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call's start time. A replay of the conference call will be available on the QEP website and a telephone audio replay will be available from October 24, 2019 to November 23, 2019, by calling (877) 660-6853 domestically or (201) 612-7415 internationally and then entering conference ID # 13695492.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily North Dakota) and the Southern Region (primarily Texas).  

For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com .

Contact

QEP Resources, Inc.
William I. Kent, IRC
Director, Investor Relations
(303) 405-6665

