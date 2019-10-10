Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2019 Third Quarter Results

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, following the close of the market.



The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss its financial results. The call will include slides; participants are encouraged to listen and view the presentation via webcast at http://www.knoll.com.

To access the webcast, go to www.knoll.com, "Discover Knoll," and click on "Investor Relations."

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

North America (844) 778-4138

International (661) 378-9550

Passcode 846 1775

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Knoll, Inc. corporate website. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available through October 31, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056. International replay: (404) 537-3406 (Passcode: 846 1775).

The Company also noted that it will continue to partner with Say, the fintech startup reimagining shareholder communications. Say directly verifies all shareholders and allows them to submit questions to the Knoll management team, who will answer a selection live on the call. With Say, Knoll expects to make its investor Q&As more transparent and engaging.

Knoll shareholders can link their brokerages through Say's platform via say.com/qa/knoll, and securely verify their shares. Click "sign up" and follow the guided steps to verify your ownership, submit a question, and upvote other questions. Shareholders can email hello@say.com for any support inquiries.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc.is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com