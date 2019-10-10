Market Overview

Mimecast to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the close of the market on November 7, 2019.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on November 7, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (844) 402-0879 for the U.S. and Canada and +1 (478) 219-0767 for international callers, conference ID# 3396635. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website https://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID# 3396635. An archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website https://investors.mimecast.com.

About Mimecast
Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. www.mimecast.com

Press Contact
Alison Raymond Walsh
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7126

Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074

