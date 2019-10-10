OpenDrives Names Retired US Navy Vice Admiral David H. Buss as CEO, Chad Knowles as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, a global provider of ultra-high performance data storage solutions, today announced the appointment of retired US Navy Vice Admiral David H. Buss as the company's chief executive officer. Buss had previously served at OpenDrives as a senior strategic adviser responsible for company growth initiatives in the government, military and intelligence sectors.



Vice Admiral Buss is a decorated 37-year Navy veteran who retired from active duty in 2015 as Commander of Naval Air Forces, the service's lead aviator, responsible for the policies, training and oversight of all squadrons, aircraft carriers and aviation personnel in the Navy. During his illustrious military career, Buss commanded at every level from Commander to Vice Admiral, serving in multiple jet squadrons and staff assignments. In the private sector, Buss served as President of Cubic Global Defense, a publicly-traded company delivering state-of-the-art training systems to US and allied military and security forces, until late 2018.

"OpenDrives has proven itself many times over in the media and entertainment space and will continue to do so," Buss said. "I'm excited to lead the company into new frontiers as military, security, healthcare and other growth industries will also benefit tremendously from OpenDrives' pioneering and innovative storage technology."

With the appointment of Vice Admiral Buss as CEO, Chad Knowles will become OpenDrives' chief strategy officer, where he will lead developing and executing corporate strategic initiatives as the company continues to scale.

"As the leadership team at OpenDrives evolves to meet the challenges of exploding demand in new markets, I will continue to build upon the momentum gained in my 5 years of leadership in a more focused role, applying my core expertise in defining the company's strategy going forward." Knowles said.

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives offers ultra-high performance network-attached data storage solutions that empower Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to push the limits of technology, driving vastly improved workflow efficiencies. With the industry's best balance of cost-per-terabyte vs. performance, OpenDrives customers realize meaningful competitive advantage by creating, delivering and monetizing digital content smarter and faster.

