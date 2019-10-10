Market Overview

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 9:00AM ET

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 11:25am   Comments
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2019 on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for further details.

Gaston Tano
Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO
Telephone: 416.744.5539
Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

