New Study Finds Wearable Technology Platform Most Effective Training Method for Foodservice Workers

Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new study published in the Journal of Foodservice Management & Education, a new wearable technology training platform was found to expedite and positively impact food handler training. The study, conducted by researchers Jeffrey Clark and Philip G. Crandall, Ph.D. at the University of Arkansas' Department of Food Science, showed participants needing less than 50% of the time to view, learn and execute proper food handling tasks when using Glass1 Enterprise Edition and NSF International's EyeSucceed software, compared to the traditional video-based methodology.

In an industry estimated to spend as much as $3,500 per employee in training, Glass combined with EyeSucceed offsets high labor costs by eliminating the need for on-site peer-to-peer training. As a Glass Partner and the first food industry application of the wearable device, EyeSucceed provides a one-of-a-kind, hands-free training module. Glass is worn by the user like a pair of eye glasses and an optical display located in the user's field of vision displays training content. Users navigate through the step-by-step instructions using voice commands or a scroll pad embedded in the side frame.

The study tested the educational properties of Glass with EyeSucceed against traditional, video-based training. The training included when and how to wash hands properly and procedures for making a sandwich. The training modalities were evaluated in terms of efficiency, hands-free access to information and ability to free up space in the work environment. Participants who received the classroom-based video tutorial viewed the training video and then executed the tasks separately, while participants who received EyeSucceed wearable device training were able to simultaneously view and execute commands.

In a recent pilot of the training module at a global quick service restaurant chain, 71% of employees said they prefer Glass/EyeSucceed training over other training modalities. "It's clear that Glass with EyeSucceed is an incredibly powerful combination capable of increasing training efficiency, ease of use and employee engagement in the foodservice industry," said Tom Chestnut, Co-Founder of EyeSucceed and Senior Vice President of NSF International's Global Food Safety Division.

Other potential food industry applications of Glass and EyeSucceed include detecting and reducing human error to help prevent food recalls and foodborne illness. EyeSucceed can be used throughout the supply chain – at the farming, food processing and retail/restaurant level – for a variety of functions including training, remote food safety audits, auditor calibration, seafood inspections, first production runs and remote food equipment assessments.

EyeSucceed (eyesucceed.com) is a food industry technology company and a recognized Glass Partner. EyeSucceed brings together the power of smart glasses and augmented intelligence to transform how the industry addresses real-world challenges like high labor costs, employee training and consistent execution.

NSF International is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health. The independent, global organization facilitates standards development, and tests, audits and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, sustainability and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment.

NSF International provides expertise and accredited food services across all supply chain sectors, including agriculture, animal feed and welfare, produce, processing, distribution, dairy, seafood, quality management software, retail and restaurants.

1 Glass is a trademark of Google Inc.

