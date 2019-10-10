Rentschler Biopharma Announces Appointment of Karen Savage to Milford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced that Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford site head, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Milford Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC).

"I am both pleased and honored to have been invited to join the Board of the Milford Area Chamber of Commerce," said Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford site head of Rentschler Biopharma. "The organization is an important part of the local business community. The Chamber offers learning and networking events helpful to our employees, including Connecting Women Leaders, a networking group for women at all stages of their careers. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to support our local community and help our towns to thrive."

Karen has over 20 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Massachusetts. She joined Rentschler Biopharma in early 2019, when the Company acquired the Milford site. Prior to that, she served in various leadership roles at the site for over 10 years under previous owners Baxalta, Bayer International and Ipsen/Biomeasure. Prior to this, she worked at Acambis Inc. (now Sanofi Pasteur) where she held positions of increasing responsibility in viral manufacturing and purification. Karen has a B.S. in biology from Stonehill College.

Dr. Ralf Otto, COO of Rentschler Biopharma SE as well as President and CEO of its U.S. subsidiary, commented: "Boston metro is a hotbed of biopharmaceutical activity and the ideal U.S. location for us. Rentschler Biopharma is growing at our Milford site and it is great to be a part of this vibrant community. The MACC is working hard to foster a climate that helps to attract, retain and grow business, which is of critical importance to us as we expand our presence in the area."

Rentschler Biopharma's Milford, MA site, which the Company acquired in early 2019, is greatly amplifying its ability to develop new technologies and offer clients highly innovative solutions. The site is being qualified as a multi-product manufacturing facility, enabling Rentschler Biopharma to diversify and to effectively address client requirements. The Company has already started to expand its capacity and capabilities in Milford to ensure clients' development and production needs can be met and to be able to produce new therapeutic modalities.

The Milford Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) is a private, not-for-profit, membership-based business-advocacy organization. The MACC has been the voice for business in a ten town Massachusetts area, representing hundreds of businesses of all sizes and all industries in Bellingham, Franklin, Holliston, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Medway, Mendon, Milford, Millis and Upton since 1922. The MACC represents its members' interests in community conversations, helping to monitor the business environment and advocate for measures that help its members succeed. https://www.milfordchamber.org/

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused exclusively on client projects. From its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA, Rentschler Biopharma offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer optimal solutions across the entire value chain, the Company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG for formulation development and with Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH for fill & finish services. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with more than 850 employees. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com .

