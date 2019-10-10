NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION AND LOGISTICARE/CIRCULATION JOIN FORCES TO AID KIDNEY PATIENTS

Atlanta, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Serving New England and LogistiCare/Circulation invite you to take part in the 2019 Boston Walk on October 13, at North Point Park in Cambridge, Mass. Thousands of people including kidney disease patients, families, caregivers, healthcare providers, support service companies and others will come together to share experiences and help promote long-term support for Massachusetts kidney patients.

LogistiCare/Circulation, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, has partnered with NKF Serving New England as the presenting sponsor of this year's walk, in addition to its sponsorship of more than two dozen kidney walks across the country.

"We are pleased to welcome LogistiCare and its subsidiary, Boston-based Circulation as our presenting sponsor, as well as all of our sponsors," said Kevin Longino, NKF president. "Since its inception, LogistiCare/Circulation has been dedicated to supporting underserved individuals. The company annually participates in our fundraising walks across the country and has raised more than $700,000 in the last five years to support our organization."

Funds raised from the walk provide direct assistance to New England kidney patients and transplant recipients, as well as community outreach and education programs. NKF Serving New England has developed a free health-screening called Path to Wellness that targets those at risk of developing Chronic Kidney Disease. More than 50% of those screened show at least one risk factor for kidney or heart disease. Path to Wellness is just one of many important programs for New England residents made possible with support from community donations.

"We are pleased to bring our Bostonian colleagues into such an important event that aids kidney patients," said Carter Pate, LogistiCare/Circulation CEO. "Of the 62 million trips we manage annually, 20-25% are for kidney and dialysis patients, so we understand the implications of kidney disease and the importance of our role in brokering safe, reliable transportation to and from essential medical appointments."

"We have great compassion for those who suffer from the consequences of kidney disease and it is our honor to give back to causes that directly support our members," Carter concluded.

For more information about this year's walk in New England and others across the United States, visit KidneyWalk.org.

Opportunities for interviews with kidney patients & families will be available on-site. Registration period (7:00am-8:30am) is most ideal for one-on-ones. Media welcome; RSVP kindly requested.

About National Kidney Foundation Serving New England

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding, patient centric organization, dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.