Kaminario Expands Growth Advisory Board With Four New Technology Experts

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaminario , a leading cloud infrastructure company, today announced it has appointed four experienced technology executives to the company's growth advisory board. This advisory board was created to help guide Kaminario as it expands its market leadership as a cloud infrastructure software provider and to leverage the business insights of leading industry executives in accelerating growth and expansion. With the addition of these new members, Kaminario is well positioned to leverage its pioneering platform to help IT organizations redefine the relationship between their business critical applications and the infrastructure they currently run on.



Clark Golestani has more than 30 years' experience in health, life sciences and technology. He is an active investor, advisor and board member with a focus on the healthcare, life-sciences and technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Golestani retired from Merck in 2018 as the president of emerging businesses and global CIO. His responsibilities included managing Merck's portfolio of digital health services and solutions companies, the company's venture and equity functions (GHIF), and the global Information technology organization that spanned strategy to execution worldwide inclusive of Human Health and Animal Health BioPharma.

Andy Walter has 26 years' experience at Procter & Gamble as vice president, IT & Shared Services. Walter led the Commercial Services and Delivery Organization -- with more than 1500 IT and multifunctional professionals in partnership with more than 5000 partner resources -- for P&G's Global Business Services. He was responsible for IT and Shared Services for all global business units and markets worldwide with direct accountability for more than $1B investment.

Tomer Mekhty has more than 20 years' experience managing information technology in fast growing companies. He currently serves as vice president for global IT operations at ServiceNow. Tomer brings deep expertise in enterprise application infrastructure, cloud infrastructure operations, service management and modern IT strategy.

Mervyn Lally has more than 20 years' experience in enterprise IT at large multi-national organizations. He currently serves as the senior vice president and chief enterprise architect at Experian. Mervyn brings perspective from diverse IT leadership roles with experience in leading large Oracle ERP implementations, defining IT and business architecture, and transforming IT organizations.

"Clark, Andy, Tomer and Merv have unique experiences and insights into trends that are reshaping the digital infrastructure in modern IT organizations," said Dani Golan, CEO, Kaminario. "With their expertise and deep perspectives on the evolution of IT in the cloud era, they will be instrumental in Kaminario's transformation towards being a major cloud infrastructure platform company."

About Kaminario

Kaminario lets IT organizations accelerate the movement business critical applications to cloud infrastructure. Its pioneering data plane virtualization technology allows customers to decouple the management and movement data from the infrastructure it runs on. Changing the economics and agility of business critical data, Kaminario changes the relationship between applications and infrastructure. Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with a network of strategic partnerships, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.

