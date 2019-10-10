Market Overview

Immutep Receives A$2.5 Million R&D Tax Incentive from French Government

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019
SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received a €1,568,399 (~ A$2,546,929) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d'Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR). 

The "Crédit d'Impôt Recherche" (CIR), meaning "Research Tax Credit", is a French government tax incentive  by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure. 

Immutep qualifies to receive CIR tax incentive through its subsidiary Immutep S.A.S. due to the research and development conducted in its laboratory at Châtenay-Malabry in southwestern Paris.

The funds will be used to support the ongoing and planned global clinical development of eftilagimod alpha and the preclinical development of IMP761.

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

U.S. Investors:
Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited
+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

Australian Investors/Media:
Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

