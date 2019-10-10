Market Overview

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Host a Research & Development Meeting on Emerging Therapeutics for the Treatment of Addiction and Drug Overdose

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 8:00am   Comments
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Roger Crystal, M.D., and Chief Scientific Officer, Phil Skolnick, Ph.D., D.Sc. (hon.), will provide an in-depth review of Opiant's most advanced programs for treating addiction and drug overdose, on Thursday, October 17th in New York City at 12:00 pm ET.

Three presentations will describe the development of:

  • OPNT 003: Nalmefene nasal spray for the treatment of Opioid Overdose
  • OPNT 002: Naltrexone nasal spray for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
  • OPNT 004: Drinabant, a cannabinoid receptor antagonist, for the treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose

"While it has been reported that deaths related to opioid overdoses may have plateaued, deaths linked to synthetics, like fentanyl, continue to rise. We look forward to presenting Opiant's exciting pipeline, which addresses new treatments for addiction and overdose," said Dr. Crystal. "I believe the medicines Opiant is developing have the potential to be best-in-class to target life-threatening situations, as well as reduce healthcare burdens, and we look forward to providing an in-depth overview of these programs."

Drs. Crystal and Skolnick will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event. 

This event is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited.  For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose. National Institute on Drug Abuse, a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases which burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada by its licensee, Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions Inc.  For more information visit: www.opiant.com.

CONTACTS:          
For Investor Relations and Media Inquiries:          
Lisa Sher         Dan Ferry
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications         Managing Director
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.         LifeSci Advisors, LLC
lsher@opiant.com         Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(970) 987-2654         (617) 535-7746

 

