NV5 to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, November 7th at 4:30pm ET

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 8:00am   Comments
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (NASDAQ:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The call will be hosted by Dickerson Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NV5 and Edward Codispoti, Chief Financial Officer of NV5. A question and answer session will follow.

Date:   Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number:   +1 (844) 348-6875
International dial-in number:   +1 (509) 844-0152
Conference ID:   1898764
Webcast:   http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.  The press release announcing financial results and the presentation slides to be covered during the conference call will also be posted on the site.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.                                           
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

