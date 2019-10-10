Immutep Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that clinical data on the Company's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, will be presented at two industry conferences in October and November 2019.



Conference: World Immunotherapy Congress as part of Festival of Biologics 2019 Dates: October 15-17, 2019 (Tuesday, 15th October/ 2.50 p.m. CET) Venue: Basel Congress Centre, Basel, Switzerland Presentation Title: A soluble LAG-3 protein (eftilagimod alpha) with an anti-PD-1 antibody (pembrolizumab): a new combination in immuno-oncology – mature results of TACTI-mel Presenter: Frédéric Triebel, CSO & CMO of Immutep





Conference: 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Dates: November 6-10, 2019 (Friday, November 8th, 7.00am – 8.00pm EST) Venue: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA Title: Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in non-small cell lung cancer, or head and neck cancer patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3 fusion protein) and pembrolizumab Poster Number: 343 Authors: J. Peguero, E. Felip, B. Doger, M. Marjem, E. Carcereny, T. Clay, P. Bajaj, M. Krebs, F. Triebel

All presentations will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

U.S. Investors:

Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited

+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com