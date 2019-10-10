Immutep Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences
SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that clinical data on the Company's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, will be presented at two industry conferences in October and November 2019.
|Conference:
|World Immunotherapy Congress as part of Festival of Biologics 2019
|Dates:
|October 15-17, 2019 (Tuesday, 15th October/ 2.50 p.m. CET)
|Venue:
|Basel Congress Centre, Basel, Switzerland
|Presentation Title:
|A soluble LAG-3 protein (eftilagimod alpha) with an anti-PD-1 antibody (pembrolizumab): a new combination in immuno-oncology – mature results of TACTI-mel
|Presenter:
|Frédéric Triebel, CSO & CMO of Immutep
|Conference:
|34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
|Dates:
|November 6-10, 2019 (Friday, November 8th, 7.00am – 8.00pm EST)
|Venue:
|Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA
|Title:
|Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in non-small cell lung cancer, or head and neck cancer patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3 fusion protein) and pembrolizumab
|Poster Number:
|343
|Authors:
|J. Peguero, E. Felip, B. Doger, M. Marjem, E. Carcereny, T. Clay, P. Bajaj, M. Krebs, F. Triebel
All presentations will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html
