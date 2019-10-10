Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immutep Announces Data Presentations at Upcoming Industry Conferences

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited ((ASX: IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that clinical data on the Company's lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321"), a soluble LAG-3Ig fusion protein based on the LAG-3 immune control mechanism, will be presented at two industry conferences in October and November 2019.

Conference: World Immunotherapy Congress as part of Festival of Biologics 2019
   
Dates: October 15-17, 2019 (Tuesday, 15th October/ 2.50 p.m. CET)
   
Venue: Basel Congress Centre, Basel, Switzerland
   
Presentation Title: A soluble LAG-3 protein (eftilagimod alpha) with an anti-PD-1 antibody (pembrolizumab): a new combination in immuno-oncology – mature results of TACTI-mel
   
Presenter: Frédéric Triebel, CSO & CMO of Immutep


Conference: 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
   
Dates: November 6-10, 2019 (Friday, November 8th, 7.00am – 8.00pm EST)
   
Venue: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA
   
Title: Initial results from a Phase II study (TACTI-002) in non-small cell lung cancer, or head and neck cancer patients receiving eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3 fusion protein) and pembrolizumab
   
Poster Number: 343
   
Authors: J. Peguero, E. Felip, B. Doger, M. Marjem, E. Carcereny, T. Clay, P. Bajaj, M. Krebs, F. Triebel

All presentations will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html

About Immutep

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

U.S. Investors:
Jay Campbell, Chief Business Officer, Immutep Limited
+1 (917) 860-9404; jay.campbell@immutep.com

Garth Russell, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (646) 876-3613; garth@lifesciadvisors.com

Australian Investors/Media:
Matthew Gregorowski, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 2 8234 0105; mgregorowski@citadelmagnus.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo