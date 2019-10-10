Rainy Solar Will Host Oct. 17 Event in Elgin To Dedicate the State of Illinois' First Community Solar Project

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainy Solar, a division of Elgin-based Rainy Investments, will host a media day / dedication event Thursday, October 17 at 11 a.m. in Elgin to celebrate the state's first community solar project. The event will take place at the company's solar rooftop installation located at 1111 Davis Road in Elgin.



The Rainy Community Solar project is a rooftop mounted photovoltaic solar array installed by WCP Solar and completed in 2018. The system sits on top of a 120,000-square-foot building and includes more than 3,700 panels. The ComEd grid connected system will create an annual estimated generation of 1.3 million kWhs. The power output for the project is fully subscribed and will supply solar power benefits in the form of lower cost renewable energy credits to eight Chicago municipalities including Elgin, Highland Park, Oak Park, Deerfield, Glenview, Glencoe, Lake Forest and Lake Bluff.

"We are proud to have the first built and operated community solar project in the state. Community solar will be a key driver in the new energy economy In Illinois," said Rainy Solar CEO and entrepreneur, Ken "Bucky" Buckman. Rainy Solar, which owns and operates the project also stated that it could not have realized the full potential of this project without the state of Illinois passing the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) of 2017.

Through FEJA, new renewable energy sites in Illinois including community solar projects will help to create a clean energy economy for the state through job creation, and the reduction of carbon by displacing legacy coal generating units in the state.

The Rainy Solar project is part of the Illinois Power Agency's Community Solar program and was selected in the Illinois Adjustable Block Program lottery administered by the Illinois Power Agency. Through the agency's solar program, subscribers receive net metering credits against their monthly ComEd invoices for their prorated share of the energy generated by the project. Subscribers can be commercial and residential customers who are part of the ComEd system. MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (mc2) is the subscription manager for Rainy Solar to help bring customers (subscribers) to the project.

About Rainy Solar

A solar investment company leveraging current local, state, and federal solar incentives available with the new Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA). The company currently has more than 6,000 panels located on industrial rooftops generating over 2.5 MW. Rainy Solar will become the state of Illinois' very first community solar project to go live in 2019. Being the pioneer in this field has allowed Rainy Solar to build a deep team to handle every aspect of community solar from design, finance, install, legal, PPAs (selling the power), and back end administrative. Although there is a flood of solar companies now racing to Illinois to focus on community solar, Rainy Solar is the only company to accomplish this and collect the incentives which gives them a unique ability to help others achieve successful projects moving forward. Rainy Solar is actively seeking additional commercial scale solar projects of all types.

For Further Product Information, Contact: Ken "Bucky" Buckman CEO and Entrepreneur Rainy Solar 630-816-8209 bucky@rainyinvestments.com