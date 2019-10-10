Digirad Corporation to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference on October 15th in Austin, Texas

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD, DRADP)) ("Digirad" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company today announced that its management will be presenting the holding company ("HoldCo") strategy at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference at the Hilton Austin (TX) on October 15th. Digirad's main presentation is scheduled for 9:45am CDT. Digirad's management will also be meeting with investors throughout the day.



Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31827?current_participant_id=848985 or by visiting Digirad's Investor Relations section of the website: http://ir.digirad.com. A webcast replay should be activated and will be available via the same links for approximately 90 days.

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three operating business divisions: Healthcare Imaging, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investment Management.

Digirad: Healthcare Imaging Division

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products. Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing the equipment or outsourcing the job. The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography ("CT"), magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI"), positron emission tomography ("PET"), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient mobile service. The Diagnostic Imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

ATRM Holdings: Building & Construction Division

ATRM manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential applications. ATRM operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations. The modular building manufacturing business is operated by KBS Builders, the structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing division is operated by EdgeBuilder, and the retail building supplies are sold through Glenbrook Lumber. KBS Builders, EdgeBuilder and Glenbrook Lumber are wholly-owned subsidiaries of ATRM.

Real Estate & Investment Management Division

This business division manages real estate assets (currently three manufacturing plants in Maine) and investment funds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology, or in specific statements such as the Company's ability to deliver value to customers, the ability to grow and generate positive cash flow, the ability to execute on restructuring activities, and ability to successfully execute acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks are detailed in the company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other reports. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein.