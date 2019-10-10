Market Overview

Anaqua to Unify and Streamline Shiseido's IP Management

Globe Newswire  
October 10, 2019 3:00am   Comments
BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global patent and trademark portfolio, further strengthening Anaqua's client base in Asia Pacific.

Shiseido produces many of the world's leading cosmetics brands and has a vast patent and trademark portfolio. The ANAQUA platform will support Shiseido's beauty innovation by helping the global cosmetics company streamline IP operations and enhance their portfolio strategy.

"Shiseido is a truly iconic Japanese brand and global market leader, and I am delighted to welcome the company to our growing client community in Asia Pacific," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We are working closely with Shiseido and have added several enhancements to facilitate the company's processes that will be of great benefit to its IP operations."

With ANAQUA, Shiseido has access to a variety of IP enhancements including web-based collaboration tools to improve operational efficiency, a customized interface to match the company's priorities and process improvements, and email management to support paperless IP operation. Dashboard and report features will provide Shiseido advanced operational insight with enhanced data visualization and powerful analytics. With ANAQUA, Shiseido can now use a single workflow system to clear trademark and brand matters in one centralized database. The company will also utilize Anaqua's Awards Management module, which allows the tracking of payment schemes, milestones, and awards related to innovation and patent activity.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About Shiseido

For more information about Shiseido, please visit shiseidogroup.com.

