CGG: CGG Announces its Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6th, 2019

October 10, 2019 1:30am   Comments
CGG Announces its Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6th, 2019

Paris, France – October 10, 2019

CGG will announce its third quarter 2019 results on November 6th, 2019 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:30 am (Paris time) – 7:30 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in: +33(0) 1 76 70 07 94
UK call-in: +44(0) 844 571 8892
Access Code: 7187129

CGG is a geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Geoscience Multi-Client and Equipment, CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 4,800 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864). 

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 
 

