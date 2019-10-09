Pretivm Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") will release third quarter 2019 operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q3 2019 will take place Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com .



Webcast and conference call details:

Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) Webcast www.pretivm.com Toll Free (North America) 1-800-319-4610 International and Vancouver 604-638-5340

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

For further information contact:

Joseph Ovsenek Troy Shultz President & CEO Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications