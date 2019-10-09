Judith F. Baumhauer, MD, MS, MPH, Honored by Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Judith F. Baumhauer, MD, MS, MPH, of Rochester, New York, was named the 2019 Women's Leadership Award recipient by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS). The award recognizes Dr. Baumhauer's work as an orthopaedic educator, mentor, clinician, researcher, and humanitarian.

Dr. Baumhauer currently serves as professor, foot and ankle fellowship director, associate chair of academic affairs, and PROMIS medical director at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York. She received her medical degree from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and completed her orthopaedic residency at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont followed by a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Baumhauer has been actively involved in AOFAS since 1993. She served as AOFAS President in 2011-2012, the first woman to do so, and has held leadership and committee positions. Throughout her career she has received numerous accolades for her orthopaedic research and clinical papers, including the AOFAS Roger A. Mann and J. Leonard Goldner Awards. In addition, Dr. Baumhauer has participated in several international humanitarian missions, including the Foundation's Overseas Outreach Program to Vietnam.

"Dr. Baumhauer is a leader and pioneer in the field of foot and ankle surgery," said foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Malhar H. Dave, MS(Orth), from Vadodora, India. "Based on her experience, expertise, dedication to patients, and leadership in the field, I can think of no one more deserving of this award."

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation established the Women's Leadership Award and the Women's International Leadership Award in 2018 to recognize and encourage current and future female leaders in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery. Funding for the 2019 awards was provided by a grant from Wright Medical Group N.V.

"I believe this is the only dedicated women's leadership award in the field of orthopaedics and I'm ecstatic it is in my specialty of foot and ankle surgery," Dr. Baumhauer said. "This award tells women, ‘choose orthopaedics' specifically foot and ankle. We recognize your achievements, reward them, and celebrate them."

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

Attachments

Christine Brannon American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5127 cbrannon@aofas.org