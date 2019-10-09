Market Overview

Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2019 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30pm Pacific Time (6:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q3 2019 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Time: 3:30pm Pacific Time / 6:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:  http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

